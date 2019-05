But as long as it doesn’t get on me, or in MY eye…I’m ok with it.

MEL B had to leave rehearsals for the SPICE GIRLS reunion Friday because she went temporarily blind in her right eye. A source says quote, “She has herpes in her eye, so this can happen . . . They gave her some drops and she’s good now. It was nothing major.”

HOW does herpes get in your eye?! I’m going to have to google that. Thank you WebMD…that was fast!