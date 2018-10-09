UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Resigns

U.S.-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is leaving her cabinet post. President Trump says she will be leaving at the end of the year.

President Trump says Haley told him six months ago that she wants to take a break from her job. Speaking from the Oval Office today, Trump said Haley is very special to him. He added she’s done an incredible job and called her fantastic and says he hates to lose her as Ambassador to the UN.

“You have done a fantastic job, and I want to thank you very much,” Pres. Trump tells UN Amb. Nikki Haley after announcing her resignation in the Oval Office. https://t.co/jPsOYGBFN7 pic.twitter.com/fAJeVU3eab — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2018

She told her staff that she did her two years and now she is out…no word on who will replace her.

Haley is a former Republican governor of South Carolina. She has served as UN ambassador since the start of the Trump administration.

The president says that they are leaving each others on good terms.

Apparently the resignation took John Bolton who is the National Security Adviser of the United States. and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by surprise.

The UN ambassadorship is a Cabinet-level post. Haley has been thought to be a rising star in the Republican Party and a likely future candidate for national office.

