Uncle Arrested for Slitting 3-Year-Old’s Throat

Police in Kentucky have arrested a man who allegedly slit his 3-year-old niece’s throat.

The incident occurred late last week at a home in Clinton County.

According to the report, the father of the young girl heard his children screaming on a baby monitor and rushed into the bedroom to find his 3-year-old daughter’s throat had been slit, and his wife’s 33-year-old brother Emanuel Fluter, standing in the room with a knife in his hands.

The father attempted to retrieve the knife from Fluter while ushering the other four children out of the room and was also attacked by him.

The 3-year-old identified as Josephine Bulubenchi was flown to University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington for surgery Saturday and passed away Sunday evening. Her, father, Benjamin Bulubenchi was injured during the attack, but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Fluter has been arrested and was initially facing charges of two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of wanton endangerment, however, since the girl’s passing, those charges have been upgraded to include a murder charge.

It is still unclear why Fluter, who had been staying with the family attacked the young girl.

A gofundme account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and an autopsy has been scheduled for Josephine’s body Monday. She was one of nine children.