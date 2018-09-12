“Disturbed” tennis umpires reportedly are talking about boycotting Serena Williams’ matches and possibly forming a union after her heated exchange with the chair ref at the US Open.

The Times of London reports the discussions about boycotts came after chair umpire Carlos Ramos hit Williams with three penalties during her epic meltdown in the U.S. Open women’s final match against Naomi Osaka on Saturday. The game penalty put Osaka within one game of the championship, which she won.

There is an uneasy feeling amid the tennis umpires after the WTA and USTA took Serena Williams’ side following her on-court feud with the ump calling him a thief, liar and sexist.

Ramos, 47, was “thrown to the wolves for simply doing his job and was not willing to be abused for it,” one anonymous umpire told the English paper.

REVOLT: Umps consider boycotting Serena Williams matches… https://t.co/0bmg0nEpxV — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) September 11, 2018

The unnamed umpires say the official governing bodies of tennis left Ramos out to dry and reportedly say they are disturbed by Williams’ behavior.

Williams accused Ramos of sexism after the match.

Williams repeatedly screamed at Ramos that he would never chair one of her matches, ever again. It is not clear if a tennis player has the power to select who will referee their matches.

The post “Uneasy” Tennis Umpires Consider Boycotting Serena Williams’ Matches appeared first on 850 WFTL.