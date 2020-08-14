Unique instrumental Jimi Hendrix tribute album to be reissued on 50th anniversary of guitar legend's death

Mack Avenue Records

A newly remixed and remastered version of veteran jazz bassist Brian Bromberg‘s 2012 tribute album to Jimi Hendrix, Bromberg Plays Hendrix, will be released on September 18 in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the guitar legend’s death.

The unique instrumental album actually features no electric guitar, with Bromberg’s bass accompanied solely by longtime Jeff Beck drummer Vinnie Colaiuta.

Bromberg Plays Hendrix features renditions of such classic songs as “Fire,” “Manic Depression,” “The Wind Cries Mary,” “Foxey Lady,” “Hey Joe,” “Crosstown Traffic” and “Purple Haze,” among others. The reissue also includes a new original tribute tune Brian composed titled “Jimi.”

Bromberg says he’s been a Hendrix fan since he was a kid.

“I was 10 years old when he died, and I remember sitting on the floor of my bedroom, looking at his picture and crying,” he recalls. “Jimi Hendrix was a larger than life figure to me. There was something about him that really intrigued me, even as a young child.”

Regarding Colaiuta’s contribution to his album, Brian says, “He’s a genius. There’s nothing he can’t do.”

Bromberg’s long list of credits includes playing on albums by Lou Rawls, Stephen Bishop, David Cassidy, longtime David Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson, Kenny G, Michael Bublé, Andrea Boccelli and ex-Toto singer Bobby Kimball.

Here’s the full Bromberg Plays Hendrix track list:

“Fire”

“Manic Depression”

“Freedom”

“The Wind Cries Mary”

“All Along the Watchtower”

“Foxey Lady”

“Hey Joe”

“Crosstown Traffic”

“Spanish Castle Magic”

“Purple Haze”

“Jimi”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.