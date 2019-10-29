United Airlines Unveils “Star Wars” Themed Plane

If you are traveling this upcoming holiday season, you might find yourself riding alongside X-Wings and TIE Fighters. United Airlines will fly a Boeing 737 aircraft with Star Wars images on the plane. Along with the X-Wing and TIE fighter, there’s a light saber on the tail. The partnership is to promote Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The airline will feature characters from the movie in their flight safety videos as well as provide passengers with special Star Wars-themed amenity kits. The plane will fly on North American, Carribean and Central American routes starting in November. Who is the biggest Star Wars fan in your life? How do they feel about the upcoming movie?