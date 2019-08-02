Universal Orlando Announces New “Epic Universe” Theme Park

Universal Orlando Resort is adding a 4th park to play in.

On Thursday morning, Universal unveiled brief details on the Epic Universe Theme Park.

Epic Universe is promising to take visitors “on a journey where beloved stories expand into vibrant lands – and where that journey is as much a part of their adventure as the ultimate destination.”

The park is being touted as the best Universal theme park ever. It will employ around 14,000 people when it is finished. More details will come soon.

