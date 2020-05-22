Universal Orlando Looking at June 5 Reopening

Universal Orlando is looking to reopen its gates on June 5. According to officials, workers would return June 1 to test their reopening plan and after that, a select few will be allowed admittance June 3 and 4. During the test period, Universal will run tests on capacity, temperature checks, and masks for guests and workers. In order for the June 5 target date to take effect, the plan must be approved by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. Will you be taking a summer vacation this year?