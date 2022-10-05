University of Florida To Celebrate Tom Petty

The University of Florida Athletic Association is celebrating the life and career of Tom Petty.

The event will occur on October 15th as part of the Gators’ American football game.

The proceeds, including merchandise sales, will be donated to Kids Count and Family Promise, two charities that promote the well-being of underserved communities in Gainesville.

The college has also announced that they will adorn the musical icon with an honorary degree in music next year.

If you were getting your own day, how would people celebrate you?