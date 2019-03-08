University of Miami Student Reportedly Used Stolen Credit Cards to Pay Tuition

Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old international University of Miami college student after he reportedly used several stolen credit card numbers to pay for his tuition.

Zhaosen Zhang of China was arrested Thursday after an investigation into a woman’s claims that she had been charged more than $6,000 worth of unauthorized tuition fees.

When authorities identified Zhang as their suspect, the woman told authorities that she did not know him nor did she give him permission to use her credit card.

Zhang is now facing felony charges of grand theft and identity theft.

According to the University’s website, tuition for the 2019-2020 school year is estimated to be more than $50,000.

