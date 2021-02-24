University Offering A Master’s Degree In The Beatles

It’s not unusual for a university to offer a class or two about The Beatles – but now one school is offering an entire Master’s program dedicated to the Fab Four. The University of Liverpool – the band’s hometown – is offering an MA program titled ‘The Beatles: Music Industry and Heritage. Dr. Holly Tessler, who heads up the program, says it covers not just the Beatles but “the wider study of Liverpool’s – and Britain’s – heritage, tourism and culture sectors” Classes are set to begin this September. What’s the most unusual thing you studied in college?

Click here to find out more.