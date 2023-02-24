Unleash The Crazed Bear

Let the rampage begin! The wait is over for “Cocaine Bear.” The darkly comedic, bloody, tru-ish tale of a bear who finds a package of cocaine in the woods and goes nuts is now in theaters. The bear eventually overdosed and died. But, you can still see the REAL “Pablo Escobear”, because they stuffed him and put him on display at the park. But he was STOLEN, then changed hands a few times. One of his owners was country star Waylon Jennings. Now he’s at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington.