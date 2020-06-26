Unreleased David Bowie concert album, 'Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas '95),' debuting via streaming in July

Parlophone

A David Bowie concert album titled Ouvrez Le Chien [OOV-ray luh shYEN] (Live Dallas ’95) — featuring a previously unreleased performance from the rock legend’s tour in support of his Outside album — is hitting streaming services July 3.

The album, which Bowie produced, documents an October 13, 1995, show at Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheatre. The set featured renditions of six songs from Outside, as well as a version of Bowie’s hit collaboration with Queen, “Under Pressure,” gems from David’s back catalog like “Andy Warhol” and “The Man Who Sold the World,” and several deep cuts.

The album’s title is French for “open the dog” — it’s a phrase that previously appeared in the 1970 Bowie song “All the Madmen,” from his The Man Who Sold the World album. Bowie’s backing band on the Outside Tour featured guitarists Reeves Gabrels and Carlos Alomar, bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, drummer Zachary Alford, keyboardists Mike Garson and Peter Schwartz and backing singer George Simms.

Ouvrez Le Chien also features two bonus tracks: renditions of “Under Pressure” and “Moonage Daydream” that were recorded at a December 1995 concert in Birmingham, U.K. The performances were previously released on the 1996 “Hallo Spaceboy” CD single, but they’ll be getting their streaming debut as part of the new album.

In advance of Ouvrez Le Chien‘s release, one of the songs, a performance of the 1980 tune “Teenage Wildlife,” has been out now. You also can check out the track at Bowie’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s the full Ouvrez Le Chien track list:

“Look Back in Anger”

“The Hearts Filthy Lesson”

“The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)”

“I Have Not Been to Oxford Town”

“Outside”

“Andy Warhol”

“Breaking Glass”

“The Man Who Sold the World”

“We Prick You”

“I’m Deranged”

“Joe the Lion”

“Nite Flights”

“Under Pressure”

“Teenage Wildlife”

Bonus tracks:

“Moonage Daydream”

“Under Pressure”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.