Unreleased live R.E.M. recording featured on new compilation supporting voting rights

Artwork by Shepard Fairey

R.E.M. is among dozens of artists who are contributing previously unreleased recordings to an upcoming compilation in support of voting rights.

The 40-track album, called Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, is due out this Friday, September 4. It will only be available for 24 hours via Bandcamp. Proceeds will benefit the organization Fair Fight.

The track that R.E.M. is donating to the album is a live 1989 performance of “Begin the Begin,” the first song from the band’s 1986 studio album, Lifes Rich Pageant.

Other artists featured on the compilation include Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Josh Ritter, Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy, Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket, Sonic Youth‘s Thurston Moore, Courtney Barnett, Tegan and Sara, and The National‘s Matt Berninger.

By Josh Johnson

