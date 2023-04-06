Unreleased version of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” part of upcoming digital collectable

Gala Music

David Bowie fans now have a chance to hear an unreleased version of his classic track “Let’s Dance,” and it’s all for a good cause.

Gala Music has teamed with musician/songwriter/producer Larry Dvoskin, with support from the Bowie Estate, for a limited series of Bowie digital collectables, which will give fans access to a never-before-heard version of Bowie’s 1983 hit. The new take was recorded 19 years after the original release, and is being made available as part of the 40th anniversary of the tune.

“This was a creative endeavor David never got to see released during his lifetime. We are honoring his wish by releasing it now,” Dvoskin shares.

As for the new version of the song, he notes, “I am first and foremost a huge Bowie fan. It would have been a mistake to attempt to copy the original,” adding, “This is something different. David simply imagined a more dreamy, electronic version. He is the original disruptor of expectations.”

The digital collectables will be available starting April 14, and proceeds from the sales will be donated to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charity that provides health and human services to the music community.

