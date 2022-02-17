Unseen Joe Strummer photos coming this fall in new book ‘Print the Myth’

Epic/Josh Cheuse

Many unseen photos of the late Joe Strummer — plus some well-known pictures, like the cover of his 1989 album, Earthquake Weather — have been compiled in a new book called Joe Strummer: Print the Myth.

The book is the work of photographer and creative director Josh Cheuse, who first met Strummer in 1981, when he called Electric Ladyland Studios from a payphone at his high school and asked The Clash if he could photograph them. Their creative partnership and friendship lasted until Strummer’s death in 2002.

In addition to photos of Strummer, the book includes sketches, handwritten notes and collages, as well as Cheuse’s personal stories about Strummer. Among the images included are a photo of The Clash performing in 1981 at Bond’s International Casino in New York, as well as a photo taken outside Buckingham Palace in 1988. You can see those images at RollingStone.com.

You can now sign up at JoeStrummerBook.com to get a discount when pre-order begins, and get the chance to have your name in the book.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.