Unseen Prince concert from New Year's Eve 1987 featuring Miles Davis cameo to premiere on YouTube tonight

The Prince Estate/Warner Records

In advance of this Friday’s release of the deluxe reissue of Prince‘s 1987 double album Sign o’ the Times, tonight the late music legend’s YouTube channel will present the exclusive premiere of a video of a 1987 New Year’s Eve benefit concert that Prince played at his Paisley Park complex in Minnesota.

The show, which raised money for the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, featured Prince’s only on-stage collaboration with jazz legend Miles Davis. The stream of the two-hour performance will start at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition, a special pre-show hosted by ex-Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Prince’s YouTube channel. Rudolph will chat with several of the late star’s collaborators, including singer/songwriter Susannah Melvoin, keyboardist Dr. Fink, sax player Eric Leeds and multi-instrumentalist Levi Seacer Jr.

Also, a streaming YouTube after-party event will be held at 10:15 p.m. ET featuring a variety of DJs and special guests.

As previously reported, the video of Prince’s 1987 New Year’s Eve benefit will be featured on the DVD included on the Super Deluxe Edition of the Sign o’ the Times reissue.

The Super Deluxe reissue is available as an eight-CD/DVD and a 13-LP/DVD set. The audio discs feature the album’s original 16 tracks, plus 63 previously unreleased recordings, including single edits, B-sides, alternate takes, remixes, outtakes, live performances and more. The package also features a 120-page hardcover book with rare photos, reproductions of Prince’s handwritten lyrics for many songs, and more.

The Sign o’ the Times reissue, which you can pre-order now, also will be released as a three-CD or four-LP Deluxe Edition and a two-CD or two-LP standard version.

By Matt Friedlander

