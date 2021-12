A space tourism company is setting up shop in Titusville, Florida. That’s where Space Perspective is opening up its new headquarters where they will send passengers to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere in a 12-mile-per-hour balloon ride. It will be a change of pace for the Space Coast, that is accustomed to launching astronauts at high rates of speed. Space Perspective is expected to be up and running and selling seats by the end of 2024.