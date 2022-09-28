Upcoming David Bowie box set Divine Symmetry delves into rock legend’s ‘Hunky Dory’ era

Parlophone Records

A new archival box set that explores the 12-month period leading up to the arrival of David Bowie‘s classic 1971 album Hunky Dory will be released November 25.

David Bowie: Divine Symmetry, which can be preordered now, features four CDs and one Blu-ray audio disc that include home demos, BBC radio sessions, live performances and studio recordings. The collection boasts 48 previously unreleased tracks and new alternative mixes of songs from Hunky Dory, created by the album’s original co-producer, Ken Scott.

The box set is packaged with two books: a 100-page hardback featuring rare memorabilia and photos and a 60-page book featuring replicas of Bowie’s notebooks from the period that include handwritten lyrics, drawings, recording notes, set lists and more.

Among the many unreleased tunes on Divine Symmetry are songwriting demos of the classic songs “Life on Mars?” and “Changes.”

An alternate version of the Hunky Dory tune “Kooks,” recorded in September 1971 with Spider from Mars guitarist Mick Ronson for the BBC radio show Sounds of the 70s, has been released as an advance digital track.

David Bowie: Divine Symmetry also will be available via digtial formats, while a 12-track vinyl LP featuring selections from the box set will be released February 24, 2023.

Check out more information, including the full track list, at DavidBowie.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.