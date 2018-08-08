UPDATE: FAU Commencement Cancelled Due to ‘Credible Threat,’ Possibly Rescheduled

The 5 p.m. commencement ceremony at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton was canceled due to a “credible threat,” school officials said. And it may be rescheduled according to the university president.

According to FAU police, as the ceremony was about to start and people were already seated, a hand written note was found in the women’s bathroom in the business building. A staff member found the “credible and specific threat” scrawled on a small Post-It stuck to the mirror. Police disclosed it was a bomb threat. There are several surveillance cameras in the area of the bathroom so police believe they will be able to locate and identify the suspect left the note.

The Student Union was evacuated by law enforcement.

The president of FAU said he was devastated that he had to cancel the ceremony and would make it up to each and every student. Up to 1000 students were affected and not able to receive their diploma. The ceremony may be rescheduled. The University had already hosted to other ceremonies earlier in the day.

FAU police are looking over video from surveilance cameras in the area where the note was left trying to identify the suspect and hope to make an arrest soon.

FAU officials said Wednesday they are trying to figure out if they will reschedule the graduation ceremony. Police said they hope to have an update on the investigation later this afternoon.

FAU President John Kelly released the following statement Wednesday regarding the threat:

Dear FAU student,

I hope you understand why it was necessary to cancel your Commencement ceremony yesterday for security reasons. The safety of everyone on our campuses is of paramount importance.

I am working on options for you to enjoy the graduation ceremony you deserve. You will be contacted soon with details.

Thank you for your understanding.

