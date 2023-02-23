Update on the rumored Rolling Stones/Paul McCartney collaboration

Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

As previously reported, a recent article in Variety claimed The Rolling Stones had collaborated with Paul McCartney for their upcoming album, with the Beatle allegedly laying down bass tracks recently at a studio in Los Angeles. Well, it turns out fans shouldn’t expect to hear McCartney on the entire record.

ABC Audio has learned that McCartney does play bass on one track, and early reports, also by Variety, suggesting Ringo Starr was also part of the project are inaccurate.

As for the record itself, it is reportedly being produced by Ozzy Osbourne/Iggy Pop/Elton John producer Andrew Watt. So far, there’s no word on when The Stones’ album will come out, but whenever it does, it will be the band’s first album of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. The last new album they released was the 2016’s blues covers album Blue & Lonesome.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.