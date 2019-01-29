Update: Sentencing Delayed for Husband of Woman Lost at Sea

A judge has delayed the sentencing of the husband of a Delray woman who disappeared at sea while on a honeymoon trip with him.

According to the report, Lewis Bennett is was expected in court today after pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the disappearance and possible death of his wife of three months, Isabella Hellmann.

U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno delayed the hearing until May 28th after learning that a condition of the plea deal was that Bennett would sell his wife’s Delray condo and put the money in a trust fund for their 2-year-old daughter, Emelia. Moreno says he would rather wait until the condo is sole to proceed with the charges.

Bennett told authorities that he woke up on May 15th after his catamaran struck something west of Cay Sal in the Bahamas. He then said he went top side and noticed that the catamaran was taking on water and he could not locate Hellman anywhere but remembered last seeing her on the bow of the boat wearing a life vest around 1:00 AM. Bennett then said because the boat was taking on water he jumped into a raft with a satellite phone, an emergency locator beacon, and his bookbag and waited for the coast guard.

He was eventually rescued a day later and dropped off in Marathon.

Documents stated that Bennett reportedly asked the coast guard for a “letter of presumed death,” just before or within a day of them calling off the search.

In October of that same year, Bennett then asked the coast guard to declare his wife dead before inquiring about access to remaining assets — a 2006 Mercedes-Benz C230 and two bank accounts, one with $5,001 and another containing $724, according to court documents.

After an investigation into Hellmann’s disappearance, the FBI claimed that Bennett intentionally sank the boat while off of the coast of the Bahamas by punching holes in each hull and by opening the emergency escape hatches so they would fill with water. He then scuttled the boat to make it look like they hit something.

“Lewis Richard Bennett knowingly and unlawfully killed Isabella Hellman with malice aforethought within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”

Their verdict, however, did not hold because the boat, and therefore their evidence, was lost when it sank after the coast guard placed a beacon on it and the beacon died.

While the FBI could not get him on Hellmann’s disappearance, they did find that when he was rescued, he had a stash of stolen coins from the Bahamas. He received 7 months in prison followed by 3 years supervision for the charge.

Family members of Hellmann believe that Bennett intentionally killed Hellmann because they argued about where they should raise their child. It was said that Hellmann wanted to raise her in the states while Bennett who is a dual British-Australian citizen, wanted to raise their daughter in Australia.

Hellman’s family requested a delay in the trial to allow for representation for the 2-year-old who has been living with Bennett’s parents in the UK since the incident, however, the request was denied.

Bennett’s sister Claire, wrote the judge saying, “My husband and I are co-parenting Emelia with my parents. This has changed our lives dramatically, but we believe in Lewis and, because of that, we have never questioned the sacrifices that we have made for him and Emelia.”

Any conviction for Bennett would mean immediate deportation from the US.

