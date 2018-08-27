UPDATED: 3 Dead, 11 Injured in Mass Shooting Incident in Jacksonville, Fla

UPDATE: Police now say there are three fatalities in the Jacksonville mass shooting. That includes the gunman, who has been identified as 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Maryland.

Officials say that Katz used a single handgun in the shooting, and then turned the gun on himself.

He is believed to have been disqualified from the video game tournament where the incident occurred.

——————————————————————-———-

Police and ATF officials are responding to a mass shooting incident in Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Madden NFL video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing, a marketplace in the city’s downtown district, on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville TV stations are reporting that four people are dead and 11 more are injured, and gunshots were heard on livestreams of the event posted on social media.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also says that one suspect is dead.

The Office of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said:

Governor Scott tweeted:

This is a developing story from 850 WFTL.

The post UPDATED: 3 Dead, 11 Injured in Mass Shooting Incident in Jacksonville, Fla appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

President Trump Announces New Trade Deal With Mexico’s President on the Phone The Latest on the Jacksonville Mass Shooting Who is David Katz? Victims In Jacksonville Madden Shooting Identified Local Resident Serena Williams Takes on the US Open Without Cat Suit White House Flag No Longer at Half-staff days after death of Sen. John McCain Who is David Katz? Suspect In Jacksonville Madden Shooting
Comments