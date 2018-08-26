UPDATED: 4 Dead, 10 Injured in “Mass Shooting Incident” in Jacksonville, Fla

According to several media sources, police are currently responding to what is being called a “mass shooting incident” in Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Madden NFL video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing, a marketplace in the city’s downtown district.

Jacksonville TV stations are reporting that four people are dead and 10 more are injured, and gunshots were heard on livestreams of the event posted on social media.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also says that one suspect is dead.

This is a developing story from 850 WFTL.

