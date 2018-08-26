UPDATED: 4 Dead, 10 Injured in “Mass Shooting Incident” in Jacksonville, Fla

According to several media sources, police are currently responding to what is being called a “mass shooting incident” in Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Madden NFL video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing, a marketplace in the city’s downtown district.

**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Jacksonville TV stations are reporting that four people are dead and 10 more are injured, and gunshots were heard on livestreams of the event posted on social media.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also says that one suspect is dead.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

This is a developing story from 850 WFTL.

