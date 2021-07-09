Updated and expanded home video of Rolling Stones’ 2006 Rio de Janeiro concert released today

Mercury Studios

The recently reported remixed and re-edited version of the concert film capturing The Rolling Stones‘ historic 2006 show at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach got its release today.

The Rolling Stones — A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach is available as a DVD/two-CD set, an SD Blu-ray/two-CD package, a deluxe two-DVD/two-CD collection, a three-LP colored-vinyl set, and digitally.

The Copacabana Beach concert took place on February 18, 2006, in front of 1.5 million people, making it one of the biggest free shows ever. The event was part of The Stones’ tour in support of their 2005 studio album, A Bigger Bang.

The Rio performance featured select songs from A Bigger Bang and a cover of the R&B gem “The Night Time Is the Right Time,” along with a collection of Stones classics.

The updated concert video features four songs that didn’t appear on the original 2007 DVD The Biggest Bang, which included the Copacabana Beach concert: “Tumbling Dice,” “Oh No, Not You Again,” “This Place Is Empty” and “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The deluxe two-DVD/two-CD set includes footage from a 2005 Salt Lake City concert on the second DVD.

Coinciding with the release of A Bigger Bang: Live, a video of The Stones performing “Midnight Rambler” at the Copacabana Beach concert was posted today on the band’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s the track list for the Rio concert:

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“You Got Me Rocking”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Oh No, Not You Again”

“Wild Horses”

“Rain Fall Down”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Night Time Is the Right Time”

“This Place Is Empty”

“Happy”

“Miss You”

“Rough Justice”

“Get Off My Cloud”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Start Me Up”

“Brown Sugar”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

And here’s the track list for the Salt Lake City show (deluxe versions only):

“Start Me Up”

“You Got Me Rocking”

“She’s So Cold”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Rain Fall Down”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“Wild Horses”

“All Down the Line”

“Night Time Is the Right Time”

“Slipping Away”

“Infamy”

“Miss You”

“Rough Justice”

“Get Off of My Cloud”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Brown Sugar”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

