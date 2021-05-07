Updated and expanded video of Rolling Stones’ 2006 Copacabana Beach concert due out in July

Mercury Studios

A remixed and re-edited version of the concert film capturing The Rolling Stones‘ historic 2006 show at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach will be released in multiple formats on July 9.

The Rolling Stones — A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach, which you can pre-order now, will be available as a DVD/two-CD set, an SD Blu-ray/two-CD package, a deluxe two-DVD/two-CD collection, a three-LP colored-vinyl set, and digitally.

The Copacabana Beach concert took place on February 18, 2006, in front of 1.5 million people, making it one of the biggest free shows ever. The event was part of The Stones’ tour in support of their 2005 studio album, A Bigger Bang.

The Rio performance featured select songs from A Bigger Bang and a cover of the R&B gem “The Night Time Is the Right Time,” along with a collection of Stones classics.

The updated concert video features four songs that didn’t appear on the original 2007 DVD The Biggest Bang, which included the Copacabana Beach concert: “Tumbling Dice,” “Oh No, Not You Again,” “This Place Is Empty” and “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The deluxe two-DVD/two-CD set includes footage of a 2005 Salt Lake City concert on the second DVD.

In advance of the A Bigger Bang video and live album, a five-song digital EP will be released May 28 that’ll include four songs from the Rio show and one from the Salt Lake City concert.

In addition, a 10-inch picture disc featuring “Rain Fall Down” from the Copacabana Beach concert and “Rough Justice” from the Salt Lake City gig will be released on June 12 as part of the 2021 Record Store Day campaign.

Here’s the track list for the Rio concert:

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“You Got Me Rocking”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Oh No, Not You Again”

“Wild Horses”

“Rain Fall Down”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Night Time Is the Right Time”

“This Place Is Empty”

“Happy”

“Miss You”

“Rough Justice”

“Get Off My Cloud”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Start Me Up”

“Brown Sugar”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

And here’s the track list for the Salt Lake City show (deluxe versions only):

“Start Me Up”

“You Got Me Rocking”

“She’s So Cold”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Rain Fall Down”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“Wild Horses”

“All Down the Line”

“Night Time Is the Right Time”

“Slipping Away”

“Infamy”

“Miss You”

“Rough Justice”

“Get Off of My Cloud”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Brown Sugar”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.