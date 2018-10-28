UPDATED: Authorities Identify Victims of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Sunday 11 a.m. update:

Officials have released the identities and hometowns of the 11 people who were killed in the shooting. They are:

Joyce Feinberg, 75, Oakland, Pennsylvania

Richard Gottfried, 65, Ross Township, Pennsylvania

Rose Mallinger, 97, Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania

Jerry Rabinowitz, 69, Edgewood, Pennsylvania

Cecil Rosenthal, 59, Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania (brother of David)

David Rosenthal, 54, Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania (brother of Cecil)

Bernice Simon, 84, Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania (wife of Sylvan)

Sylvan Simon, 86, Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania (husband of Bernice)

Daniel Stein, 71, Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania

Melvin Wax, 88, Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania

Irving Younger, 69, Mount Washington, Pennsylvania

At least six other people were injured, including four officers.

One of the first two officers to respond to the scene was shot in the hand, while the other officer was wounded by “shrapnel and broken glass.”

A tactical team caught up with Bowers on the third floor of the synagogue, where he shot two officers several times, critically wounding one of them, according to a police affidavit.

The FBI has charged Bowers with 29 federal counts regarding, “federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses. The crimes of violence are based upon the federal civil rights laws prohibiting hate crimes. The FBI in Pittsburgh is leading the investigation.” Twenty-two of those charges make him eligible for the death penalty.

— Eleven counts of Obstruction of Exercise of Religious Beliefs Resulting in Death

— Eleven counts of Use of a Firearm to Commit Murder During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence

— Four counts of Obstruction of Exercise of Religious Beliefs Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer

— Three counts of Use and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence

Bob Jones, the FBI special agent who is in charge of the investigation, called the incident “most horrific scene I have seen in 22 years.”

During a campaign event in Indianapolis, President Trump said, “This wicked act of mass murder is pure evil … You wouldn’t think this would be possible in this day and age, but we just don’t seem to learn from the past.”

Shortly after he returned to Washington late Saturday, Trump ordered flags at federal buildings nationwide to be flown at half-staff through Wednesday, as a show of “solemn respect” for the victims. He also told reporters that he plans to travel to Pittsburgh, but did not provide additional details.

Florida Governor Rick Scott announced that the Florida Highway Patrol will be increasing patrols at places of worship following the shooting. He said in a statement, “As Governor, I will take any action necessary to protect our communities. I appreciate our state troopers and Florida’s law enforcement community for their dedication to keeping people safe. Everyone deserves to be able to express their religious freedom safely and peacefully.”

The Pittsburgh police department responded to an active shooter at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue at 9:55 a.m. Saturday.

Eleven people have been confirmed dead after the shooter, who is still alive, began firing at Jewish worshippers during a service with the high-powered rifle. No children were killed or injured in the shooting.

Four police officers were injured while engaging with the shooter, including two SWAT officers. Two of the officers are in stable condition.

This is being considered a federal hate crime and one FBI agent emotionally said it was the most horrific crime scene he had ever witnessed.

The FBI says federal charges could be filed as early as today against the alleged shooter,

48-year-old Robert Bowers, who had an AK-47 and three handguns on him when he was struck by officers’ bullets multiple times. Bowers is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say the suspect was in the process of exiting the synagogue when a uniformed police officer confronted him. At that time suspect ran back into the synagogue to hide.

As you know, earlier today there was a horrific shooting targeting and killing Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The shooter is in custody, and federal authorities have been dispatched to support state and local police… pic.twitter.com/WqO7GfPyMT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Seven people including the shooter were injured.

According to reports, the suspect yelled “all jews must die” during the shooting spree.

In a social media post the suspect reportedly wrote, “I cannot sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. “Screw the optics, I’m going in. “

The suspect’s motive is unknown but the FBI believe he was acting alone and said he was not known to law-enforcement before today’s mass shooting.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018