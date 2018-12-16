UPDATED: Boca Wrong-way Crash Victims Identified

UPDATE:

Crash investigators now say that a Kia Optima driven by 35-year-old Christopher Alfeo of Boynton Beach, with 25-year-old Amber C. Reif, as a passenger, collided with a Hyundai Sonata driven by 57-year-old Brenda Walker of Fort Lauderdale.

The FHP adds that Alfeo and Reif were not wearing seat belts, and that blood alcohol test results on all three victims are still pending.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong way crash that left three people dead early Saturday morning.

FHP troopers say the accident happened at 12:55 a.m. on the southbound I-95 exit ramp on Palmetto Park Road.

One car drove the wrong way on the ramp and crashed into another vehicle causing the second vehicle to catch on fire.

Boca Raton Fire rescue pronounced three people dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.