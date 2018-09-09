UPDATED: CBS CEO Resigns Amid More Misconduct Claims

UPDATE: CBS Corp. announced late Sunday that CEO and Chairman Leslie Moonves has resigned effectively immediately and without severance, following additional allegations of sexual misconduct against him by six women. In addition, he and CBS will jointly donate $20 million to one or more organizations that represent the #MeToo movement and support workplace equality.

The company has named Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello as president and acting CEO “while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor.”

Leslie Moonves, who has been chief executive officer and chairman of CBS since 2003, is set to step down as early as Monday, according to multiple media reports. The potential departure comes amid additional claims of sexual misconduct.

CBS officials declined to comment. The network has been the most-watched for 10 years, and 68-year-old Moonves is largely credited with the success of stars such as David Letterman, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, and Howard Stern.

In addressing a claim of misconduct made last July in a New Yorker article written by Ronan Farrow, Moonves said, “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no.’”

Six more women have now accused the media mogul of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and violence in a new article published on Sunday in The New Yorker by Farrow, bringing the total to 12 women.

Moonves received a compensation package of $69.33 million in 2017. He has been with CBS since 1995, and previously had stints at Warner Brothers Television, 20th Century Fox, and Lorimar.

