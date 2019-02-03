UPDATED: Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Couple, Aircraft

1:45 SUNDAY UPDATE:

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for Kenneth and Alice Simmons and their missing aircraft.

Coast Guard officials say their maritime and aerial searches totaled more than 32 hours and were concentrated in an area of 1,164 square nautical miles. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies also conducted searches.

According to Captain Mark Vlaun, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we ever have to make, and it is never made lightly. We have been in regular contact with the family members throughout our search efforts and extend our sympathies for what we know is a very difficult time for them.”

Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754), Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark (WPC-116), MH-65 helicopters, an HC-144 aircraft from Air Station Miami, Station Lake Worth Inlet, and partner agencies, searched an area about 23 miles east of Palm Beach, which was the airplane’s last known position.

12:45 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE:

The search continues for missing local veterinarian Kenneth Simmons and his wife Alice, whose plane apparently crashed on Friday afternoon after taking off from Lantana Airport for the Bahamas.

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted:

UPDATE: The @USCG continues to search Sunday for a downed Piper Saratoga aircraft with two people aboard 23 miles east of Palm Beach.

No other information is available at this time, as this continues to be a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Friday evening, the son of Kenneth and Alice Simmons confirmed that the couple and their two dogs were on the aircraft that crashed near Palm Beach County earlier that day.

The Coast Guard and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for the missing couple whose aircraft crashed 23 miles off the Palm Beach coastline.

The airplane is registered to a company in Lantana and was reportedly bound for Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas after taking off from Lantana Airport around 1:00 Friday afternoon.

The plane’s last contact with radar was at 5,100 feet, 13 minutes after takeoff on the scheduled one hour and 15-minute flight.

Heavy rain has been affecting the area throughout the week, however, it is unclear what caused the aircraft to go down.

Kenneth Simmons, a veterinarian, is reportedly known in the Lantana community for his passion for animals.

He and his wife previously owned an animal hospital in the area.

No other information is available at this time.

