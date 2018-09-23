UPDATED: Kavanaugh accuser to testify before Senate Committee on Thursday

UPDATE: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys said on Sunday that she will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday at 10 a.m. about her allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They added that the date has been set despite having unresolved “procedural and logistical issues.” They continued, “Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her.”

The woman who has accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has accepted the request to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

Christine Blasey Ford ACCEPTS request to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The exact terms and timing are uncertain as Ford’s attorney asks to continue negotiations today with committee staff. pic.twitter.com/r4ScBPSl7o — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 22, 2018

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago.

The exact terms and timing of the hearing remain unclear as negotiations continue.

