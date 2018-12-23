UPDATED: Mattis Out as Defense Secretary on Jan. 1; Powell Next?

UPDATE:

A source familiar with the matter says that the reason James Mattis is leaving his post earlier than originally announced is because President Trump was frustrated about the extensive media coverage of Mattis’ resignation, which was announced on Thursday. The source says that caused Trump to force the Defense Secretary to leave sooner than planned.
Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning added in a statement that, “the secretary of defense serves at the pleasure of the President. The department remains focused on national security.”
——————————————————————————————–

ORIGINAL STORY:

President Trump announced via Twitter on Sunday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his position on January 1. He added that he has named Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary.

Mattis resigned on Thursday, out of protest over the President’s decision to pull all U.S. troops from Syria. He had previously said he would remain in the position until the end of February, to ensure an orderly transition.

However, the cabinet changes might be continuing beyond Mattis.

Over the weekend, word also emerged that Trump has reportedly been asking advisers whether he can legally fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. According to anonymous sources familiar with the matter, the President is frustrated with Powell over the stock market’s recent decline and the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to once again raise interest rates.

The White House has not commented.

Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis is Retiring

