UPDATED: Mattis Out as Defense Secretary on Jan. 1; Powell Next?

UPDATE:

A source familiar with the matter says that the reason James Mattis is leaving his post earlier than originally announced is because President Trump was frustrated about the extensive media coverage of Mattis’ resignation, which was announced on Thursday. The source says that caused Trump to force the Defense Secretary to leave sooner than planned.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning added in a statement that, “the secretary of defense serves at the pleasure of the President. The department remains focused on national security.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

President Trump announced via Twitter on Sunday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his position on January 1. He added that he has named Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary.

I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

When President Obama ingloriously fired Jim Mattis, I gave him a second chance. Some thought I shouldn’t, I thought I should. Interesting relationship-but I also gave all of the resources that he never really had. Allies are very important-but not when they take advantage of U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Mattis resigned on Thursday, out of protest over the President’s decision to pull all U.S. troops from Syria. He had previously said he would remain in the position until the end of February, to ensure an orderly transition.

However, the cabinet changes might be continuing beyond Mattis.

Over the weekend, word also emerged that Trump has reportedly been asking advisers whether he can legally fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. According to anonymous sources familiar with the matter, the President is frustrated with Powell over the stock market’s recent decline and the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to once again raise interest rates.

The White House has not commented.