UPDATED: Nelson Concedes in Senate Race, Caruso Wins District 89, Fried Wins Ag

3PM UPDATE:

In the race for Commissioner of Agriculture, Democrat Nikki Fried leads Republican Matt Caldwell by 6,753 votes. Fried issued the following statement on Sunday:

“This victory belongs to the people of Florida, you chose a new vision, one that reflects the priorities of the people. To everyone who didn’t vote for me, I will be your voice in Tallahassee too. I am humbled and honored to serve as Florida’s next Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”

She continued:

“I want to congratulate Matt Caldwell on a close race and thank him for his willingness to step into the arena. This was a hard-fought, historic race and I’m so thankful for everyone who encouraged me along the way. To all the volunteers and elections employees who put their lives on hold and worked to see the recount process through, and protect the integrity of Florida’s democracy—thank you. I also want to thank everyone who supported me, my team and volunteers as well as the Florida Democratic Party and Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo for their leadership during this recount effort. It’s now time for us to come together and work in union to govern for the people of Florida, and I plan to work my hardest so I’m ready to tackle the issues as your next Agriculture Commissioner.”

2PM UPDATE:

In the U.S. Senate race, Governor Rick Scott led Senator Bill Nelson by 10,033 votes. According to a statement from Scott on Sunday afternoon, “I just spoke with Senator Bill Nelson, who graciously conceded, and I thanked him for his years of public service.”

Scott continued, “Now the campaign truly is behind us, and that’s where we need to leave it. We must do what Americans have always done: come together for the good of our state and our country. My focus will not be on looking backward, but on doing exactly what I ran on: Making Washington Work. I know change is never popular in Washington and that I’m just one person – but we have to start somewhere. Over the past eight years, we brought great change to Florida. Now, we have the opportunity to do even more. Let’s get to work.”

Nelson is scheduled to make a public statement at 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher, her team’s manual recount results were sent to the state at exactly 11:59:59 a.m., with just one second to spare.

11:45AM UPDATE:

According to our news partner, CBS12, Republican Mike Caruso is the winner in the House District 89 race as Florida’s recount comes to a close at 12 p.m. Caruso said, “We won on Election Day, we won today. All of the ballots have been vetted twice and I’m excited to go to Tallahassee to represent the residents of District 89.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Palm Beach County’s manual recount of 2,000-2,500 ballots in the House District 89 race resumed on Sunday morning after a three-hour break just after 10 a.m., as a noon deadline looms. Any ballots that raise flags will be forwarded and examined by the canvassing board.

The recount became necessary after the 80,000 ballots cast led to a 37-vote margin favoring Republican Mike Caruso over Democrat Jim Bonfiglio.

District 89 spans from North Palm Beach to the Broward County line, and covers about 155,000 people.

The goal of the recount is to find ballots with either no vote or more than one vote.

On Friday, poll workers finished recounting votes in the U.S. Senate race between Governor Rick Scott and incumbent Bill Nelson. The final results in that race, in addition to the one for state agricultural commissioner race, will be released after Sunday’s noon deadline. Those races were subject to statewide recounts.

However, Palm Beach County will not complete its recount in the agricultural race, and did not complete a machine recount in the governor’s race, as it was not close enough to warrant a hand recount. Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum officially conceded in the governor’s race on Saturday to Republican Ron DeSantis.

We are going to keep fighting. We will keep working. And in the end, I believe that we will win. I am so thankful to each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/fWCKQysGmZ — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 17, 2018

On Sunday, Broward County completed hits manual recount, following a weekend of mishaps. Election officials have submitted their revised counts in the race for agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate Matt Caldwell received 78 more votes in the recount, while challenger Nikki Fried received another 178 votes, with Fried also leading statewide.

Earlier during the weekend, Broward discovered that around 2,000 ballots were missing in the building, and that there were tabulation errors. Elections officials eventually found the misplaced ballots and added them to the final counts.

According to Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, “All of those ballots are included within that baseline. I believe that they got intermingled with the other ballots when we were doing the recount.”