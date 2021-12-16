Updated version of 1995 Pink Floyd concert film ‘Pulse’ to be released on DVD, Blu-ray in February

Sony Music

A restored and re-edited version of Pink Floyd‘s 1995 concert video Pulse will be released on February 18, 2022, as a two-Blu-ray set and a two-DVD package.

The marks the first time that the Pulse movie will be available on Blu-ray as a standalone release: It first appeared in Pink Floyd’s massive 2019 box set The Later Years.

Pulse captures Pink Floyd on tour in support of the band’s 1994 album The Division Bell at an October 20, 1994, concert at Earls Court in London. The show featured a full performance of The Dark Side of the Moon, a selection of other popular Pink Floyd tunes and four songs from The Division Bell.

The two-disc sets also feature bonus content that was included on The Later Years, including music videos for songs from The Division Bell, Pulse tour rehearsal footage, on-stage visuals, a Pulse TV ad, documentaries, behind-the-scenes interviews with the road crew, footage from Pink Floyd’s 1996 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and more.

In addition, the new release boasts updated artwork and a 60-page booklet, and reintroduces the pulsing red light featured on the original 1995 Pulse CD package, operated by two replaceable AA batteries.

At the time of Pulse‘s original release, drummer Nick Mason said of the concept behind the blinking light, “Essentially, it’s a device which we thought was entertaining. It’s an idea of [Hipgnosis artist] Storm Thorgerson‘s, which related to The Dark Side Of The Moon and the pulse, and it’s a live album, so the box is ‘alive.'”

You can pre-order the updated Pulse releases now.

