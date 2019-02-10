UPDATED: Warren Says Trump Could Be In Jail By 2020; Klobuchar Joins Race

3:30 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE:

Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar launched her 2020 presidential campaign on Sunday afternoon, joining Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth, who announced her own bid for the White House on Saturday.

Speaking to a crowd during a snowstorm in Minneapolis, she said “(the) sense of community is fracturing across our country right now, worn down by the petty and vicious nature of our politics. We are all tired of the shutdowns and the putdowns, of the gridlock and the grandstanding. Today on this snowy island, we say enough is enough. Our nation must be governed not from chaos but from opportunity. Not by wallowing over what’s wrong, but by marching inexorably toward what’s right.”

Stop the fear-mongering and stop the hate. We may come from different places. We may pray in different ways. We may look different. And love different. But we all live in the same country of shared dreams. pic.twitter.com/qFtvHy49Ll — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 10, 2019

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Democratic Senator and 2020 Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren, President Trump could be in jail by the time Election Day rolls around.

Warren made the comment to voters at an appearance in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, during her first full day of campaigning.

She told supporters, “By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be President. In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Adding that she believes the U.S. is in a “dangerous moment,” she warned, “What happens in 2020 is going to determine the direction of our nation, the direction of our people. Every day, there’s a racist tweet, a hateful tweet, something really dark and ugly. And what are we, as candidates, as activists, the press, going to do about it? Are we going to let him use those to divide us?”

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

Warren launched her campaign in Massachusetts on Saturday. At that event, she referred to Trump as, “just the latest and most extreme symptom of what’s gone wrong in America.”