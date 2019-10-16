"Uptown Funk," "Despacito" are Vevo's most-watched music videos of all time

RCA RecordsAs Vevo celebrates its 10-year anniversary, it's crunched the numbers to determine which of its music videos have grabbed the most views. Turns out there are two that have those bragging rights: One globally, and one in the U.S.

Globally, the all-time champ is Luis Fonsi's "Despacito," which has racked up 6.4 billion views since it came out in 2017.

“Being able to share my music is something absolutely valuable to me, and thanks to Vevo, I am able to do just that,” Luis says in a statement. "Throughout this 10 years, Vevo has...opened up endless opportunities for artists to connect with millions of people around the world, get instant reaction from fans, and also explore music from different artists/genres."

Domestically, the number-one video is "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. In the U.S. alone, it's scored 628 million views but globally, it's number two behind "Despacito," with 3.6 billion views.

The third most-viewed video globally is Justin Bieber's "Sorry (PURPOSE: The Movement),” with 3.1 billion views.

Domestically, the number-two and number-three videos, respectively, are Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” with 527 million views, and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off'” with 517 million views.

Here are the top 10s for both:

Vevo's most-watched music videos U.S.

1. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk": 623.6 million views

2. Silentó, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”: 527.2 million

3. Taylor Swift, "Shake It Off": 517.6 million

4. Meghan Trainor, "All About that Bass": 488.9 million

5. Post Malone ft. Quavo, "Congratulations": 478.6 million

6. Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee, "Despacito": 465.1 million

7. Katy Perry, "Roar": 461.9 million

8. The Weekend, "The Hills": 461.5 million

9. Taylor Swift, "Blank Space": 453 million

10. Adele, "Hello": 435.2 million

Vevo's most-watched music videos globally:

1. Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee, "Despacito": 6.46 billion views

2. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk": 3.67 billion

3. Justin Bieber, "Sorry (PURPOSE: The Movement)": 3.19 billion

4. Maroon 5, "Sugar": 3.04 billion

5. Katy Perry, "Roar": 2.92 billion

6. One Republic, "Counting Stars": 2.84 bilion

7. Taylor Swift, "Shake It Off": 2.83 billion

8. Enrique Iglesias ft. Descemer Bueno, Genete De Zona, "Bailando": 2.77 billion

9. Katy Perry ft. Juicy J, "Dark Horse": 2.65 billion

10. Adele, "Hello": 2.57 billion

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.