Urban Decay’s She-Hulk Makeup Collection Is a Smash

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+ on August 18th

To celebrate the release, Urban Decay cosmetics and Marvel have teamed up.

The Urban Decay x Marvel Studios She-Hulk collection launches on August 24th.

The looks are inspired by the main character BUT don’t worry, it’s not a green palette of makeup. The colors range from neutral to bold.

The palette contains 13 shades of eyeshadows with names like Case Closed, Courtroom Realness and more.

The Urban Decay/She-Hulk line will only be available on Amazon and UrbanDecay.com.

You are in a rush to get out the door and can only put on two things from any makeup line, what two things are you putting on your face?