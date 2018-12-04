Urban Meyer To Leave Ohio State After Rose Bowl

Urban Meyer will be leaving Columbus and “retiring” after coaching the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Ryan Day, who is the team’s offensive coordinator, will become Ohio State’s new full-time head coach after that game.

Meyer, who also coached at the University of Florida, has compiled an 82-9 record in seven seasons with the Buckeyes.
Meyer is reportedly stepping down after the Rose Bowl…due to health reasons.

