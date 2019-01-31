US border officials in Arizona make biggest fentanyl seizure in history

Customs and Border Protection officers confirmed Thursday the discovery of 254 pounds of the drug fentanyl hidden in a floor compartment of a truck loaded with cucumbers.

In addition, they found 395 pounds of methamphetamine.

It is the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the United States surpassing the 118 pounds which were found in a truck stopped by state troopers in Nebraska in 2017.

Officials say the bust took place Saturday after a trailer-tractor was stopped trying to enter the U.S. through the border checkpoint in Nogales, Arizona.

The vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old man who was arrested and charged with possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them.

The suspect involved has not been identified by officials at this time.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sarasota McDonald’s reopens for two hungry young girls Gov. DeSantis to sign order eliminating Common Core in Florida Sen. Graham Asks FBI to Justify Over-kill Tactics Used to Arrest Roger Stone in Broward A Florida Taco Bell Evacuated After Fisherman Brought Live WWII Grenade to the Restaurant Furloughed Federal Workers Finally Get Paid Today Broward School Chief Runcie to Meet with Parents to Answer Safety Questions
Comments