US border officials in Arizona make biggest fentanyl seizure in history

Customs and Border Protection officers confirmed Thursday the discovery of 254 pounds of the drug fentanyl hidden in a floor compartment of a truck loaded with cucumbers.

In addition, they found 395 pounds of methamphetamine.

It is the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of the United States surpassing the 118 pounds which were found in a truck stopped by state troopers in Nebraska in 2017.

Officials say the bust took place Saturday after a trailer-tractor was stopped trying to enter the U.S. through the border checkpoint in Nogales, Arizona.

The vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old man who was arrested and charged with possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them.

The suspect involved has not been identified by officials at this time.