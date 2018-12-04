US Citizen Claims he was Illegally Detained by ICE

A Florida man is now suing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after he says he was illegally detained by ICE officials in April.

Peter Brown who currently resides in the Florida Keys, filed a federal lawsuit Monday claiming that officials violated his constitutional rights by detaining and attempting to deport him to Jamaica though he repeatedly told them he was born in America and could provide proof.

Brown was later released for custody after his friend provided proof to officials that Brown was born in Philadelphia before moving down to the Keys.

While several news sources reached out to the sheriff’s office regarding the matter, no response has been issued.