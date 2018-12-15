US college student stabbed to death while studying abroad

A 21-year-old American studying abroad in the Netherlands was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Wednesday.

Dutch police found Sarah Papenheim dead inside the Rotterdam apartment after responding to a call where an argument and screams were reportedly overheard.

The prime suspect in the young woman’s murder is her roommate, according to police.

The 23-year-old male who is a Dutch citizen was arrested in connection to the crime hours later, at a train station.

ABC News identifies the man as Joel Schelling.

However, police have not confirmed the suspect’s identity at this time.

Schelling made his first court appearance on Friday, where a judge ordered him to be held for another 14 days as the investigation continues, ABC News reports.

This story is developing.

