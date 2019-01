Saturday, The US military said it had carried out its deadliest airstrike in Somalia in months, killing 52 al-Shabab extremists after a “large group” mounted an attack on Somali forces.

The airstrike comes just days after the extremist group killed 21 people at a luxury hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The US Africa Command says the airstrike, which came in response to an attack on Somali forces, occurred on Saturday near Jilib in Middle Juba region.

There were no reports of Americans killed or wounded.