US Senators Confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court

In a final vote of 50-48 and 1 at 4:00 pm Saturday the US Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh will replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy for whom he clerked and today became the 114th justice on the Supreme Court.

The contentious confirmation came after three long months of embarrassing and brutal sexual assault allegations which the the F.B.I. investigated in the eleventh hour and could not corroborate.

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump congratulates “great nominee” Brett Kavanaugh on Supreme Court confirmation https://t.co/fOSbzcMGmF — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2018

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. was the sole Democrat to vote “yes.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was a “no,” but voted “present” as a courtesy to Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who was attending his daughter’s wedding in Montana.

As a result of Murkowski’s “no” vote, former Alaska Governor and GOP Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin has Tweeted that she may run for the Senate in 2022 to replace Murkowski.

“I can see 2022 from my house,” Sarah Palin tweeted on Friday afternoon, mentioning Murkowski. The tweet was widely viewed as a thinly-veiled threat to challenge Murkowski in her 2022 reelection campaign to the Senate.

Hey @LisaMurkowski – I can see 2022 from my house… — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 5, 2018

Multiple outbursts from protesters disrupted the vote on the floor of the Senate. Vice President Mike Pence continually ordered the Sergeant at Arms of the Senate to restore order.

The fight may not be over. Democrats may still try to impeach Kavanaugh from the high court if they win the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm election on November 6th.

For now, Kavanaugh will take his seat on the court on Tuesday after the Columbus Day holiday. He will also have to take two oaths before he is seated on the bench. One oath will be administered Saturday afternoon, another official swearing in will be done at the White House either Monday or Tuesday morning.

Judge Kavanaugh is President Trump’s second nominee to be confirmed to the US Supreme Court. He may get a third pick if he wins re-election in 2020 and if Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retires. She is 85 and says she will step down when she is 90.

George Washington holds the record for most Supreme Court nominations, with 14 nominations (12 of which were confirmed).

The post US Senators Confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court appeared first on 850 WFTL.