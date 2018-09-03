According to military officials, a U.S. service member was killed in an apparent “insider attack” in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.

Additionally, another American service member was injured in the attack, according to a statement from Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission that trains and advises Afghan forces.

The service member is in stable condition, officials said.

One U.S. service member was killed and another wounded during an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan, Sept. 3. pic.twitter.com/CjtgaqrRsh — Resolute Support (@ResoluteSupport) September 3, 2018

Officials confirmed the deceased service member is the sixth American killed in Afghanistan in 2018.

No other information is available at this time.

The post US service member in Afghanistan killed in apparent ‘insider attack’ appeared first on 850 WFTL.