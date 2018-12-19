US to pull troops out of Syria, Trump declares victory over ISIS

The United States military is preparing to pull all 2,000 troops out of Syria on orders from the White House, reports say.

President Trump declared victory in Syria over ISIS on Wednesday morning as part of a surprise announcement that the U.S. was pulling troops out of the region.

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

Following the President’s announcement via Twitter White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement confirming that U.S.-backed forces have defeated the ISIS caliphate in Syria and that the troop withdrawal was part of “the next phase of this campaign.”

“Five years ago, ISIS was a very powerful and dangerous force in the Middle East, and now the United States has defeated the territorial caliphate,” said Sanders. “These victories over ISIS in Syria do not signal the end of the Global Coalition or its campaign.”

Adding, “We have started returning United States troops home as we transition to the next phase of this campaign,” Sanders statement confirmed.

It remains unclear when the U.S. troops will be returning home.

A Pentagon official said that for now they will “continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region.”