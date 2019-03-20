A new academic logo for the University of South Florida that cost nearly $50,000 to design and refine is a huge dud with students, who have started a petition to bring back the old academic logo. USF students are not happy with the new school logo that’s already gone through a redesign and is now costing the bay area-university approximately $47,000. The new logo is a bright arty bull with ornate “USF” lettering and it debuted in September 2018. And after the university received negative feedback on the logo, they made slight revisions this month. The revisions were made “to address feedback from our audiences, as well as campus communicators regarding evolving challenges with printing, signage and apparel applications,” according to a spokesperson for the university. What do you think?