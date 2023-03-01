Vacation AND Be The New Weather Person In Aruba!

If your weather reading skills are as accurate as Karen Smith’s from “Mean Girls,” this may just be the job for you. Aruba is looking for people to apply for the “World’s Easiest Job” and become the island’s weatherperson for a week (reporting sunny skies and light breezes for seven days straight).
With consistently warm weather and more clear days than any other island in the Caribbean, Aruba boasts an average temperature of 80 degrees year-round. If you can see yourself working as the island’s resident weatherperson, all you have to do is submit a 30-second video showing how you’d report on Aruba’s weather if you were to bag the coveted position.