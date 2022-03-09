Vacuuming Voted #1 Household Chore!

The average person spends 237 hours a year cleaning their home, according to a new study. That’s the equivalent of about 10 days.

You’ve really gotta be a glass-half-full person for this next question: People were asked to name the chores they find the most RELAXING. And somehow, our loudest chore got the most votes. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Vacuuming.

2. Wiping down the kitchen.

3. Laundry. At least you can watch TV while you fold.

4. Doing dishes.

5. Tidying up. So, just putting stuff away and organizing.

6. Cleaning the bathroom, or the toilet. (???)

7. Ironing.

8. Mopping.

9. Dusting.

10. Cleaning windows.

(SWNS)