Val Kilmer Shares Home Videos in New Doc

Val Kilmer is opening his vault of home videos for a documentary of his life. The first trailer for the documentary about his life titled, Val has made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Kilmer lets people know that he was the first person to have a home video camera in his neighborhood. That was evident by the footage that had appearances from Kevin Bacon, Sean Penn, and so many more. Val will be in theaters on July 23, and on Amazon Prime Video on August 6. Do you or did you ever own a home video camera? How much home video footage do you think have?