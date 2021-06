NBC has a new comedy pilot called ‘Hungry’ which is starring Demi Lovato and Valerie Bertinelli. Sean Hayes and Demi Lovato are two of the creative brains behind the creation of this show. Valerie Bertinelli will play Demi Lovato’s character’s mom, who has a very close relationship. NBC says ‘Hungry’ will be out soon. What is your favorite show right now?